Higher Education Secretary replaced amid nationwide anger over exam paper leaks

Protestors gather amidst slogans, medicare and food, under the watch of a sizeable security cordon at the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Thursday removed Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and appointed two new secretaries in the Ministry of Education.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has Home Minister Amit Shah as its only member, has appointed Animal Husbandry Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994-batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS officer, as the new Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education. The ACC also appointed TK Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch Karnataka Cadre IAS officer, as the Secretary, Department of School Eduction and Literacy. Kumar is presently posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development.