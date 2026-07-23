In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Thursday removed Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and appointed two new secretaries in the Ministry of Education.
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has Home Minister Amit Shah as its only member, has appointed Animal Husbandry Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994-batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS officer, as the new Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education. The ACC also appointed TK Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch Karnataka Cadre IAS officer, as the Secretary, Department of School Eduction and Literacy. Kumar is presently posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development.
The appointments of new secretaries in the Ministry of Education comes at a time when the government has been facing students protests led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for past several days.
As per the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Joshi has been moved out from the Education Ministry and has been appointed as the new Panchayati Raj Secretary. He will succeed the present Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj, who is superannuating this month.
The ACC also appointed D. Thara, a 1995-batch Gujarat Cadre IAS officer, as the Secretary of the newly created Department of Capital Development in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. Satyendra Singh, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand Cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Urban Development. Singh is currently posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. The present Urban Development Secretary, Katikithala Srinivas, a 1989-batch IAS officer of Gujarat Cadre, has been shifted as new Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
The ACC also appointed Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS of AGMUT cadre, as the new Labour Secretary. He will succeed Vandana Gurnani, who is superannuating on July 31.
The government has also shifted the present Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal as the new Secretary, National Human Rights Commission. Keshav Chandra, a 1995-batch IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre, has been appointed as the new Mines Secretary.
Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the new Secretary of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.