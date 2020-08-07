Higher Edu Secy Amit Khare is guest at E-Xplained tomorrow

Amit Khare. (File) Amit Khare. (File)

Five years after the Union government started consultations with stakeholders, the country finally got a new National Education Policy (NEP) last week.

An NEP is a comprehensive framework to guide the development of education in the country. This is only the third major revamp of the framework in India since independence. The two earlier education policies were brought in 1968 and 1986, under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi respectively.

In what way does the new NEP seek to align India’s school and higher education with the needs of the times? What priorities has the policy identified, and how does it propose to achieve them? What’s in it for you and your children as they seek empowerment and preparation for their future?

The Indian Express has invited Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare to answer some of these critical questions. As higher education secretary, he helped shape the NEP. He is also the key person in the government tasked to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector.

Khare will be the Expert Guest at the latest edition of E-Xplained, the unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time. Expert Guests at E-Xplained sessions since the lockdown began have included IIT-Delhi Director Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Dr Naushad Forbes, and capital markets expert Nilesh Shah.

