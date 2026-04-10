High-tech ISI-BKI ‘espionage’ network targeting Delhi defence hubs busted; 11 nabbed from Delhi, Punjab

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The Delhi Police Special Police claimed to have dismantled an inter-state terror, arms smuggling, and espionage module allegedly backed by Pakistan-based operatives linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The coordinated operations, conducted across Delhi and Punjab, led to the arrest of 11 accused and the recovery of arms, surveillance equipment, and other incriminating materials.
According to Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), the accused were in direct contact with handlers based in Pakistan through encrypted messaging platforms. They were allegedly tasked with carrying out espionage, reconnaissance of sensitive installations, and facilitating terror activities that posed a threat to national security.
In the first operation led by the Northern Range of the Special Cell, six individuals were arrested — three each from Punjab and Delhi. Investigators recovered nine solar-powered CCTV cameras installed near sensitive defence and security establishments. These cameras were transmitting live feeds to handlers in Pakistan via mobile applications. Additionally, the police seized three PX5 pistols, one country-made firearm, and 24 live cartridges. The accused are identified as Manpreet Singh, Anmol, and Sahil of Punjab; Atul, Rohit, and Ajay of Delhi.
The second operation, carried out by the South-Western Range following inputs from military intelligence, resulted in the arrest of five more suspects from Punjab. These individuals were allegedly involved in reconnaissance activities, including capturing and sharing images and videos of Army cantonments and border security installations. These accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, Rimpledeep Singh, Salwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Boota Singh, all from Punjab.
Kushwah said that the module was funded through proceeds generated from arms smuggling and other illegal activities. “Funds were transferred via UPI accounts and used to support espionage operations, recruit members, and install surveillance equipment near high-security zones,” he said.
Senior officers stated that the operation marks a significant success in neutralizing a major threat to national security and preventing potential terror strikes in the region.
Kushwah said investigations indicate that the network was part of a larger conspiracy involving cross-border handlers, local operatives, and criminal elements. The accused were reportedly being radicalized and recruited to carry out subversive acts, including planned grenade attacks on security establishments—an attempt that has now been successfully foiled.
The police said that the members of the module were working on three things — espionage activities, which involve covert surveillance targeting military and paramilitary installations, arms trafficking by the distribution of foreign-made weapons under the direction of handlers based in Pakistan, and terror planning with coordinated efforts aimed at destabilizing security through the execution of potential attacks.
Digital evidence, including photos, videos, and location data, has been recovered from the devices of the accused, further strengthening the case.
The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway to identify additional links and absconding suspects.
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