High-tech ISI-BKI ‘espionage’ network targeting Delhi defence hubs busted; 11 nabbed from Delhi, Punjab

The Delhi Police Special Police claimed to have dismantled an inter-state terror, arms smuggling, and espionage module allegedly backed by Pakistan-based operatives linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The coordinated operations, conducted across Delhi and Punjab, led to the arrest of 11 accused and the recovery of arms, surveillance equipment, and other incriminating materials.

According to Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), the accused were in direct contact with handlers based in Pakistan through encrypted messaging platforms. They were allegedly tasked with carrying out espionage, reconnaissance of sensitive installations, and facilitating terror activities that posed a threat to national security.