High-stakes Bihar bypoll: Who is BJP’s surprise pick to take on Prashant Kishor?

The BJP on Tuesday named Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state vice-president Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for the high-profile Bankipur Assembly bypoll, setting up a triangular contest against the RJD’s Rekha Gupta and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.

The bypoll, scheduled for July 30, was necessitated after BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected the party’s national president and subsequently nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has held the seat, known as Patna West until the 2005 Assembly polls, continuously since 1995. Before that, Janata Party’s Thakur Prasad had won it in 1977.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced Kumar’s candidature. Bihar BJP media in-charge Danish Eqbal told The Indian Express: “Abhishek Kumar has been a committed worker of the party for 27 years. He has previously served as the Patna Mahanagar BJYM president and as a mandal head twice. He has risen to this level from being a booth president, which shows how much the party values its grassroots workers.”