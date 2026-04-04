High-Speed Rail in India: DPRs for 3 bullet train corridors likely by March 2027

Bullet train corridors DPRs in India likely by March 2027, marking progress in high-speed rail expansion with key routes under planning and evaluation. (Image generated using AI)

High-speed rail projects in India: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to complete the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three bullet train corridors by March 2027. These include the Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Patna-Siliguri routes.

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The Patna-Siliguri bullet train corridor is a part of the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail (HSR) corridor. These projects were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Bullet train in India

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the DPRs for the Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Patna-Siliguri high-speed rail corridors are likely to be completed between September 2026 and March 2027.

“Works can be taken up on approval and sanction of project, as per project implementation schedule provided in respective DPRs,” it added.