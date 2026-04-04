High-Speed Rail in India: DPRs for 3 bullet train corridors likely by March 2027

High-speed rail projects in India: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to complete the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three bullet train corridors by March 2027. These include the Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Patna-Siliguri routes.
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The Patna-Siliguri bullet train corridor is a part of the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail (HSR) corridor. These projects were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the DPRs for the Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Patna-Siliguri high-speed rail corridors are likely to be completed between September 2026 and March 2027.
“Works can be taken up on approval and sanction of project, as per project implementation schedule provided in respective DPRs,” it added.
Bullet train projects in India
Earlier in February, the Railway Board entrusted the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited with the swift implementation of seven new high-speed rail projects, including Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri corridors.
The Railway Board also directed the formation of dedicated core teams for each bullet train project, the establishment of project-wise headquarters, the preparation of a list of pre-construction activities and the initiation of the contract documentation process.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. This high-speed train is being developed by BEML at its rail coach complex located at Bengaluru.
The B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.
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The high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More