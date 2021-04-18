Another record high for Punjab: 4,498 cases, 64 deaths

COVID-19 test for the residents at road side camp near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Sixty-four more people died due to Covid-19 in Punjab Saturday as the state reported another record spike of 4,498 cases, pushing the infection count to 2,95,138 and death toll to 7,834.

Two days ago, Punjab had seen its biggest daily jump of 4,333 infections – the first time state had witnessed daily caseload crossing the 4,000 mark.

The Saturday infection tally was led by Ludhiana, which reported 835 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 790 in Mohali, 449 in Jalandhar, 372 in Patiala and 357 in Amritsar.

Ten deaths were reported from Mohali, seven from Patiala, six each from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur, four each in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran, three in Ferozepur, two each in Kapurthala, Muktsar, Pathankot and one each in Barnala, Mansa, Ropar and Sangrur.

As many as 2,615 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,54,805 while state still has 46 critical patients on ventilator and 401 on oxygen support. The state has 32,499 active cases – maximum being in SAS Nagar (5783) followed by Ludhiana (4276), Amritsar (3739), Jalandhar (3194) and Patiala (2777).

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 23.49 lakh doses of vaccine till Saturday.