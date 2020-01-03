High-level team to reach Kota hospital today: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that he spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the deaths of 100 infants last month at the J K Lon Hospital in Kota and decided to send a Central team of experts to the facility.

“I have spoken to Shri Ashok Gehlot ji, Chief Minister of Rajasthan today (Thursday) and assured him of all possible support to prevent further deaths in the Kota tragedy matter. A multi-disciplinary team of experts including top paediatricians is being sent by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to support the State government for gap analysis & quick measures to be taken. The team will reach Kota tomorrow (Friday),” the minister tweeted.

The team will carry out a joint gap analysis along with the state government in terms of clinical protocols, service delivery, manpower availability and equipment for maternal, newborn and paediatric care services at the Government Medical College in Kota and will develop a joint action plan based on the results for providing required technical and financial support to the facility through the National Health Mission and the State Medical Education Department. The team members will visit J K Lon Hospital with state government officials from Friday and submit a detailed report.

