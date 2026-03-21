High-level committee meeting: Govt asks WhatsApp to block device IDs used in digital arrest scams

Blocking device IDs invol­ved in cases of digital arrest, introducing safety features similar to those on Skype, and stren­gthening technology to detect and block harmful APKs, the file formats used in Android systems.

These are some of the key measures WhatsApp has been asked to implement by a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted by the Union Home Ministry to tackle the threat of digital arrest, including the impersonation of law enforcement officers to perpetrate the scam, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said that the Meta-owned messaging service has agreed to implement these measures and is already in the process of putting in place some of them. It is learnt that the interaction with representatives of WhatsApp took place earlier this month during the third meeting of the IDC, which was constituted in December 2025.

According to officials, the representatives made extensive submissions regarding the platform’s detection mechanisms, enforcement actions and platform safeguards during the meeting. “Based on the deliberations, the platform agreed to several commitments that are aimed at improving user security and aiding law enforcement investigations,” a senior Government official said.

Sources said the key measures discussed include:

Assessing the feasibility of identifying and blocking device IDs involved in digital arrest scams to prevent repeat offenders from creating new accounts.

Exploring protective features similar to those deployed by Skype.

Ensuring retention of user data from deleted accounts for at least 180 days, as mandated by the IT Rules, 2021, to support law enforcement investigations.

Strengthening technological mechanisms to detect and block harmful APKs, and similar content.

Expanding AI and machine learning systems to detect impersonation, abuse of official logos and synthetic or AI-generated content.

To prevent the use of logos and official insignia of law enforcement agencies, such Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, CBI and ATS, WhatsApp is also learnt to have conveyed during the meeting that it has deployed logo detection and media matching systems that will compare profile photos and remove accounts engaged in impersonation.

The Union Home Ministry and Meta did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express.

According to the official, the representatives of WhatsApp conveyed that the platform is introducing several safety features similar to those on Skype, which is Microsoft’s video-calling platform: more information on callers, warning signals for suspicious accounts and better detection of scam networks. WhatsApp has been asked to present a proposal on these measures within 30 days, the official said.

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The platform has also been asked to submit a separate proposal within 45 days on the introduction of mechanisms to block device IDs involved in digital arrests, the official said.

“In a bid to curb the spread of malicious files, WhatsApp has been asked to strengthen its technological mechanisms to detect and block harmful APKs and similar content. They have been asked to develop safeguards to identify and mitigate prolonged scam calls commonly seen in digital arrest cases, with proposed technical measures expected within a month,” the official said.

“The company assured the IDC that it continues to expand its AI and machine learning systems to detect impersonation, abuse of official logos, and synthetic or AI-generated content, with periodic progress updates to be shared going forward,” the official said.

In typical digital arrest scams, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officers on video calls with victims, claim that they are being investigated for serious crimes and coerce them to transfer large sums to various bank accounts to avoid arrest.

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In June 2025, an investigation by The Indian Express uncovered how these scamsters move crores of rupees in minutes across banks and state borders using and reusing mule accounts, or third-party accounts, which are difficult to trace. This newspaper also reported that 1.23 lakh cases of digital arrest, involving Rs 1,935 crore, were logged in 2024 — almost thrice the number recorded in 2022.

With nearly Rs 3,000 crore estimated to have been lost to digital arrest scams overall, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the menace last October while expressing “grave concern” over the rising cases.

On November 28 last year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a directive requiring application-based communication services, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Snapchat, to implement active SIM linkage for user access.

During the three-hour-long IDC meeting this month, the representatives of WhatsApp conveyed that they would implement the DoT directive within four-six months and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR), likely by March-end.

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“This measure, known as SIM binding, mandates that these platforms can only be used with a specific, active SIM card, effectively eliminating anonymous or multi-device usage. The directive aims to strengthen user traceability and enhance compliance with national security and data protection norms,” the official said.

“WhatsApp will also enhance its cooperation with investigative agencies, ensuring timely response to flagged signals relating to fraud networks, impersonation of law enforcement officers, and misuse of government symbols. The platform also committed to complying with updated IT Rules provisions related to identification and labelling of synthetically generated information, which is a growing concern in cases involving AI-generated or deep fake video calls used in digital extortion attempts,” the official said.