High inflation, financial mismanagement synonymous with 8 years of Modi government: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that mismanagement of the economy, high inflation, and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been “synonymous” with the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre.

Addressing a press meet, senior TMC leaders and ministers Sashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the Modi government has “failed on all fronts”, and demanded that a proper audit of the PM CARES fund should be carried out.

“Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded,” Bhattacharya said.

Speaking about the PM CARES fund, she said it should be scrutinized and audited.

“Under the BJP government, misgovernance has taken center stage,” Bhattacharya said. “Why should the PM CARES fund be exempted from audit? Is the public money that was donated to PM CARES for the service of the public or for the care of his party?”

The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Modi, completed eight years in power on Monday.

Reacting to TMC’s remarks, the BJP said “mismanagement of the economy and lawlessness are rather hallmarks of the TMC government”.

“The TMC, before pointing fingers at the Centre, should first look at its own track record of the past 11 years,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar added.