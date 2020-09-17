High drama at MLA hostel: Teacher threatens to die by suicide

The teacher, Gajanan Khaire, had climbed onto the parapet of MLA hostel’s fourth floor at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

In a two-hour-long drama, a teacher from an unaided school in Jalna threatened to die by suicide in the MLA hostel near Mantralaya. Police, fire brigade, locals and a couple of politicians had to come together to counsel the man who was demanding that the government release grants for unaided schools in Maharashtra. The man was later taken to Marine Drive police station to record his statement.

The teacher, Gajanan Khaire, had climbed onto the parapet of MLA hostel’s fourth floor at 5.30 pm on Wednesday. According to police, the Jalna resident was residing in the hostel since the last two days.

On Wednesday evening, he climbed out of the window onto the parapet and threatened to jump when passers-by noticed him and alerted the police. “He decided to take the extreme step as the government was not passing any direction regarding grants to unaided schools,” a police official said. Khaire claimed he had not received his salary post the lockdown.

Last month, the Congress-led School Education department tabled a proposal for providing grants worth Rs 346 crore for 4,094 schools and 2,427 divisions. The approval to the proposal was stalled following opposition by senior NCP ministers.

Khaire said he had been frustrated by lack of grants and silence on part of the state government on grants.

When Khaire refused to climb down, the fire brigade reached the spot. At around 7 pm Assembly Speaker Nana Patole and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant counselled him to end his stir. By 7.30 pm, Khaire agreed to climb back into his room. A case has been registered against Khaire.

