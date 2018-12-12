High Court to Goa govt: ‘Can Manohar Parrikar’s medical report be submitted in sealed cover’

THE HIGH court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday asked the state government if it can submit Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s medical report in a sealed cover.

Hearing a petition filed by local politician Trajano D Mello, the bench of justices R M Borde and Prithviraj K Chavan asked the State Advocate General to respond if a chief secretary can make a claim on the right to privacy on behalf of a chief minister.

D’Mello in his petition, filed last month, had sought a bulletin on the health status of the ailing chief minister. Advocate Rohit Braz Dsa, the counsel for the petitioner, said they were “not (for) asking minute details of his health. We are asking if he is in a position to perform his duties as a chief minister. He can claim immunity if he can prove his right to privacy is in public interest”.

Responding to the petition, State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma had said that the petition was not maintainable as it is against the fundamental right to privacy.

On Tuesday, the court asked Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande to respond if the chief minister was consulted on the petition. Justice Borde also asked the government to respond if a chief secretary can make a claim on the right to privacy on behalf of a CM.