High Court set to rule on Tarun Tejpal acquittal; former Tehelka editor ordered to be present in court

The High Court of Bombay at Goa is expected to pronounce its ruling on the Goa government’s appeal against the acquittal of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case on Thursday. Tejpal has been directed to remain present in court at the time of the pronouncement.

A woman journalist had complained that Tejpal sexually assaulted her in a hotel elevator on November 7 and November 8, 2013. In 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tejpal of all charges, observing that the complainant “did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour” that a victim of sexual assault “might plausibly show”.

Ruling that there was no medical evidence, the court had said the woman’s messages to the accused clearly established that she was neither “traumatised nor terrified” and that this “completely belies” the prosecution’s case.