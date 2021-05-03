High Court seeks Centre’s response on Delhi govt’s request for Army’s assistance

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 407 virus deaths and over 20,000 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to apprise it of action taken, if any, on Delhi government’s request for Army’s assistance in setting up hospitals with oxygen and ICU beds. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting the Army’s help.

The high court is hearing pleas on oxygen shortage and other issues related to the ongoing Covid crisis in Delhi. On Sunday, some hospitals in the national capital sent desperate SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks.

The Delhi government has been demanding 976 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre against the existing allotted 490 MT quota. According to the official data, the capital had got 305 MT of oxygen on April 25, followed by 408 MT on April 26, 398 MT on April 27, 431 MT on April 28 and 409 MT on April 29.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 407 virus deaths and over 20,000 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent.