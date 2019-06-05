HC quashes criminal proceedings against former Amristar DCP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the criminal complaint proceedings initiated in 2017 against former Amritsar DCP Parampal Singh for disappearance of evidence in the case pertaining to the alleged fake encounter of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mukhjit Singh Mukha by a police party in 2015. However, the Court has declined to halt the proceedings against nine other cops in the matter.

Advertising

Mukha’s family had alleged that it was a “contract killing” and he had been shot because of the political rivalry. According to a police probe, Mukha was killed after being mistaken for a gangster.

The then DCP Parampal was accused of ordering removal of the registration number plate of Mukha’s vehicle at the encounter spot and was summoned by the lower court in August 2017. However, no charges have been framed against him till date due to a stay order by the High Court.

Justice Inderjit Singh while quashing the summoning order and other proceedings against Parampal said he was not present at the spot when the alleged encounter took place and that there is no evidence to show that anyone else had witnessed the removal of the number plate. “When the occurrence had already taken place and so many persons were on road, then it looks improbable that in these circumstances, the people will allow to tamper with the evidence,” the order reads, adding the filing of complaint against him is nothing “but abuse of process of law and amounts to miscarriage of justice,” said the court.

Advertising

On the proceeding going against other nine accused police officials, the Court said the accused have been specifically named, adding that the complainant and one other witness have seen the occurrence and have also deposed in preliminary evidence regarding the fake encounter. The nine other cops are facing charges under Sections 148, 149 and 302 read with Section 149 IPC

“Furthermore, report of SIT is also there showing the occurrence and as argued, there is also a CCTV footage, which is taken from a CCTV camera installed at a nearby premises,” read the order reads. “No illegality has been committed by learned trial Court while framing the charges against accused No.1 to 9 as mentioned in the complaint,” it added.