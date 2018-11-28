High Court nominates team to monitor Sabarimala pilgrim season

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday nominated a three-member observer team to monitor the pilgrim season at the Sabarimala temple.

Advertising

The division bench of Justices P R Ramachandra Menon and Devan Ramachandran was acting upon a slew of petitions challenging the police deployment and alleged atrocities at the temple.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested activist Rehana Fathima, who had tried to trek to Sabarimala, on charges of hurting religious sentiments. The High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail application.