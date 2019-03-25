High Court issues warrants against Sukhbir, Majithia in case filed by Justice Ranjit Singh

Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday issued bailable warrants against former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the criminal complaint case filed by retired High Court judge Ranjit Singh against them.

Justice Amit Rawal on February 20 had issued notice to Badal and Majithia in the case. However, the Court on Monday was informed that notice issued to Badal has been returned unserved saying his residence in Sector 9 of Chandigarh is under construction and he doesn’t live there at present.

Regarding Majithia, the court was told that his personal assistant was informed regarding the notice but he has responded that Majithia is out of station. Taking a strong note of what it called the “hide and seek” with the court, Justice Amit Rawal ordered issuance of bailable warrants against Badal and Majithia.

Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh in February approached the High Court under Section 10A (acts calculated to bring Commission or any member into disrepute) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act alleging that Badal and Majithia made defamatory statements against him in connection with the report of the Commission set up by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to investigate various incidents of desecration in Punjab.

On August 23 last year, Badal held a press conference in Amritsar insinuating that Ranjit Singh had no legal qualification and he also alleged that he had fabricated the documents including witness statements in preparation of the Commission report. On August 27, the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including Majithia, mocked the report in a demonstration held outside the Assembly and staged the report’s mock sale while shouting it was available at Rs five in the market.

The two incidents have been cited as evidence in the complaint. According to Section 10A (2) of the Act, “when an offence … is alleged to have been committed, the High Court may take cognizance of such offence, without the case being committed to it, upon a complaint in writing, made by a member of a Commission or an officer of the Commission authorised by it in this behalf”.