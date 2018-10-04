High Court asks Delhi Police to probe threats to prof assaulted in Motihari

Assistant Professor, Sanjay Kumar approached the court, seeking protection from persons who, he said, targeted him for a message “falsely attributed to him”. Assistant Professor, Sanjay Kumar approached the court, seeking protection from persons who, he said, targeted him for a message “falsely attributed to him”.

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to examine “threatening messages” received by Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, who was assaulted in August after he shared a Facebook post critical of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Kumar is now in Delhi and undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Kumar approached the court, seeking protection from persons who, he said, targeted him for a message “falsely attributed to him”.

Shahrukh Alam, counsel for Kumar, submitted that threats were issued to Kumar on various dates in August while he was at AIIMS. The plea stated that although Kumar has been discharged, he is receiving psychiatric care for post-traumatic stress.

Justice Najmi Waziri asked Police Station, Kotla Mubarakpur, to examine the matter.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Lao assured the court that the “due protection” will be provided to Kumar.

