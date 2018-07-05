High chances of getting stranded due to bad weather: MEA Advisory to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

The ministry in its April advisory had asked the pilgrims to have appropriate Chinese visa and travel permit for Tibet in hand before commencing their journey. (File Photo) The ministry in its April advisory had asked the pilgrims to have appropriate Chinese visa and travel permit for Tibet in hand before commencing their journey. (File Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued an advisory for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims traveling through Nepal, saying that there were “high chances” of them getting stranded in case of inclement weather.

The advisory also said that pilgrims should get themselves medically examined before leaving for the yatra as both Simikot and Hilsa have inadequate medical facilities and boarding/lodging. These extremely infrastructure lean places are connected to the rest of the world only by air through small aircraft and helicopters which can only operate when the weather is clear.

It also asked all prospective pilgrims, state governments, and tour agencies to apprise themselves with the ministry’s advisory issued in April and implement it in letter and spirit.

The ministry in its April advisory had asked the pilgrims to have appropriate Chinese visa and travel permit for Tibet in hand before commencing their journey.

This comes in the wake of the consequent stranding of the pilgrims for over a week along the Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra. Over 1,500 Indian pilgrims were stranded in the mountainous region in Nepal near Tibet on July 3 due to inclement weather and India had sought assistance from Kathmandu to evacuate them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App