High chances of El Niño after July, says World Meteorological Organization

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday said that there is a high possibility for the development of El Niño during the later half of 2026.

El Niño is the warm phase of El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) — a global ocean-atmosphere phenomenon prevailing along the equatorial Pacific Ocean which interferes with the global weather. Presently, La Niña, the cool-ENSO phase is waning and setting-in of the ENSO neutral conditions are imminent.

The WMO said, “The recent weak La Niña event is expected to fade into ENSO-neutral conditions which may swing to a warming El Niño episode later this year.”

The latest sea surface temperature forecasts suggested that during the March to May period, the global signal is for above-average land-surface temperatures.