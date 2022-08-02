Amid high attrition rate, Fujitsu aims to hire over 1,500 employees for India operations

August 2, 2022 6:07:11 pm
Between July 2021 and June 2022, Fujitsu, the Tokyo-headquartered information and communication technology company, had reported an increased attrition rate for its Asia operations at 14.5 per cent against the 12.5 per cent which the company reports in India, China, Malaysia and Philippines.
Tim White, corporate executive officer and executive vice-president of the company, while speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, said the company has plans to hire more than 1,500 new employees for its India operations in the current fiscal.
Software companies have been seeing what is being termed as the resignation wave with more and more employees switching jobs. Higher increments and other benefits, including flexible workspaces, were cited as the main reasons for the switches. The industry has seen experienced mid-managers leaving en masse with companies scrambling to retain their talent. White mentioned that their company had not seen resignation from any specific band but the phenomenon had affected all the bands equally. “However, we have seen indications of this slowing down and the phenomenon plateauing,” he said.
India, White said, has emerged as the resource pool for the company for its clients across the world. Employing around 8,000 plus people, the India centre works with agile development in the three core sectors of sales force, SAP and service.
Subscriber Only Stories
While India is a resource pool for the company’s operation in many parts of the world, the company “is not ready yet to do direct business with Indian clients”. Shrikant Vaze, the head of the Asia Cluster Global Development Centre at Fujitsu Consulting India, said, unlike in other parts of the world, India is leapfrogging into technology. The company’s centres in India supports its operations in Europe, America and other parts of the globe.
White talked about optimising the opportunities for its employees and taking steps to deploy the right resource in the right place. Reskilling and upskilling, he said, are continuous processes to help the employees.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Latest News
Amid high attrition rate, Fujitsu aims to hire over 1,500 employees for India operations
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi to join BJP on August 4
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox
Salman Khan reportedly buys a Rs 1.5 crore bulletproof car, after alleged threats to his life. Watch video
Aamir Khan reacts to allegations that his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is the same as PK: ‘There is one similarity…’
Parandur airport to cost Rs 20,000 crore, handle 10 crore passengers: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Airport handguns seizure: Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders could open October 6, claims new leak
Bengaluru: Private bank to extend financial support to IISc hospital, pledges Rs 107.76 crore
Watch: This video of Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger immersed in kirtan is going viral
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal-winning weightlifter Sanket Sargar stays back in the UK for UCL treatment; know more about it
Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically