High alert in Haryana, Khattar reviews law and order situation

A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar later in the evening to review the law and order situation in the state.

Internet services on mobile networks were suspended in three districts of Haryana and high alert was sounded across the state on Tuesday following the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi.

The state government suspended Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for 24 hours – till 5 pm on Wednesday. “This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect,” a government spokesperson said.

“In view of the potential law and order situation created on account of tractor parade held on the occasion of Republic Day, there have been incidents of gherao in some locations in New Delhi and there may also possibly be a similar situation in Haryana. Therefore, the state government has decided to suspend Internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms… on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs…,” the spokesperson said.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar later in the evening to review the law and order situation in the state. During the meeting, Khattar directed all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to remain on high alert so that the law and order situation in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

After the meeting, DGP Manoj Yadava said, “All Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and Superintendents of Police have been asked to be on high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. The intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation.”

“All those who try to disturb law and order in the state would be dealt strictly. The rioters and those who instigated the riot through any kind of rumor will be taken into custody and dealt as per the law. After the unfortunate incident in Delhi today, the farmers are returning to their destinations. For this, the police have been asked to remain extra vigilant… During this time, if anyone tries to damage the property of the state government… and disturb the law and order then the police will not hesitate to use force,” he said in a statement.