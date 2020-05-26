Hideout in govt official’s shop busted, say J&K police

Police said that it has been found during the investigation that Wani was providing “logistic support” to militants. (File Photo) Police said that it has been found during the investigation that Wani was providing “logistic support” to militants. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that they have busted a hideout in a shop owned by a senior government official in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The family of the officer, however, rejected the allegations, saying it was not a “hideout”, and that the searching party didn’t recover anything.

A J&K Police spokesperson said on Monday that joint forces busted a hideout from a shop owned by Nazir Ahmad Wani at Bellow Dhargund in Pulwama. The police release issued on Monday has come two days after the forces conducted search at the official’s house.

Wani is presently posted as Naib Tehsildar in Tehsil Pulwama. In April, he had submitted a written complaint after his driver was assaulted by police in Pulwama.

“During the search in the area, the joint team busted a hideout in a shop belonging to one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Ahad Wani, resident of Bellow Dhargund. The joint team were able to recover incriminating materials, including huge quantity of arms and ammunition, from the hideout,” said the release.

Police said that it has been found during the investigation that Wani was providing “logistic support” to militants. “Officers during the course of investigation learnt about Nazir’s involvement in providing logistic support to the terrorists. He also revealed that he is a Govt employee and is presently posted as Naib Tehsildar in Tehsil Pulwama,” the police release said, adding that they have registered a case and investigation is underway.

The officer’s family members said they deal in pesticides and it was a cold storage area and not a hideout. Wani and his elder son are in police custody, the family members said.

