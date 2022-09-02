Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized from Ambala

Ambala police on Thursday night intercepted a car and arrested four people — including two women — and recovered about 1 kilo of heroin from near Shastri Colony on NH-44.

The price of the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the market, the police said.

After preliminary investigations, the police said that the contraband was being smuggled from Delhi to Ambala by the four arrested people — identified as Anjali, Rekha, Anwar and Abhi. All the arrested suspects were produced before a local court on Friday that sent them to three-days of police custody.

According to the police, they had received a tip-off that some people would be ferrying a consignment of heroin to Ambala in a car. Accordingly the police developed the information and proceeded to set up barricades at various spots. The four were stopped and nabbed while they were entering Deha colony in a Maruti Swift car last night.

A subsequent search led the police to recover around 300 grams of heroin each from the purses of Anjali and Rekha. The remaining heroin was recovered from the pockets of Anwar and Abhi.

The driver of the car, identified as Rajbir alias Raju, however, was found to be clean and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that no contraband was recovered from his possession.

Raju later told the police that he had lent the car to the suspects at the rate of Rs 15,000 per day and did not know that it was being used to ferry heroin/intoxicants. The SP said that Raju was a resident of Shambhu district in Patiala and his father is a retired railway employee.

The SP added that police had launched a probe and would look into the past of all the arrested men to figure if they had a criminal history. They also said that they suspects will be grilled to figure out the supplier of drugs as well.