scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized from Ambala

A subsequent search led the police to recover around 300 grams of heroin each from the purses of Anjali and Rekha.

The price of the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the market, the police said. (File photo)

Ambala police on Thursday night intercepted a car and arrested four people — including two women — and recovered about 1 kilo of heroin from near Shastri Colony on NH-44.

The price of the seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the market, the police said.

After preliminary investigations, the police said that the contraband was being smuggled from Delhi to Ambala by the four arrested people — identified as  Anjali, Rekha, Anwar and Abhi. All the arrested suspects were produced before a local court on Friday that sent them to three-days of police custody.

According to the police, they had received a tip-off that some people would be ferrying a consignment of heroin to Ambala in a car. Accordingly the police developed the information and proceeded to set up barricades at various spots. The four were stopped and nabbed while they were entering Deha colony in a Maruti Swift car last night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

A subsequent search led the police to recover around 300 grams of heroin each from the purses of Anjali and Rekha. The remaining heroin was recovered from the pockets of Anwar and Abhi.

The driver of the car, identified as Rajbir alias Raju, however, was found to be clean and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that no contraband was recovered from his possession.

Raju later told the police that he had lent the car to the suspects at the rate of Rs 15,000 per day and did not know that it was being used to ferry heroin/intoxicants. The SP said that  Raju was a resident of Shambhu district in Patiala and his father is a retired railway employee.

Advertisement

The SP added that police had launched a probe and would look into the past of all the arrested men to figure if they had a criminal history. They also said that they suspects will be grilled to figure out the supplier of drugs as well.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:51:01 pm
Next Story

Cow dung to allowance for women, Congress has something for everyone in Himachal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement