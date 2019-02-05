Heritage walks to trace history of railways

THIS MONTH, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station will add another feather in its 130-year cap, with a virtual expedition of the station to be launched around February 23. This is part of a month-long festival celebrating heritage of Indian Railways, across the country.

Railway enthusiasts will be taken on heritage walks in stations and various buildings steeped in history.

The South Eastern Railway General Manager’s residence complex in Kolkata-the building which housed exiled Nawab of Oudh Wajid Ali Shah; the Fairlie Place headquarters of Eastern Railway, founded in 1855 and the like will welcome curious visitors waking around their premises in guided tours. Similarly, the Old Delhi railway station, the Howrah Station complex, Vadodara Divisional headquarters building will also be conducting such drives.

In other areas, trains pulled by steam engines will be a common sight all over the month at zones in north, south, east and west. All the five Hill Railway systems like Kalka- Shimla, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway and others will run steam engine trains on various days.

“There are many properties across Indian Railways that are a treasure trove of history. Some are important landmarks in India’s history,” said a senior Railway Board official.