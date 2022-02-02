Heritage kitty gets a 13% increase; ASI gets a third of total outlay

The outlay for the Ministry of Culture remains more or less the same as the last financial year, seeing a marginal increase of 13 per cent to Rs 3009.05 crore, against the revised outlay of Rs 2,665 crore for 2021-2022.

Calling it Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “As India celebrates 75 years of independence, we are entering Amrit Kaal and this budget presents a blueprint for India at 100. Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage) go hand-in-hand and this is evident from the fact that this year’s budgetary allocations for Tourism and Culture Ministries have been significantly higher.”

A third of the total outlay, at Rs 1080.34 crore, has been allocated to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects and conserves more than 3,600 monuments across the country. This remains almost the same as last year, at Rs 1042 crore. The Ministry’s flagship schemes, which include Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana, Development of Museums, International Cooperation, Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme and Development of Libraries and Archives, has recorded an outlay of Rs 532.55 crore, while the funds allocated for the promotion of Indian languages have seen a significant drop this year, from above Rs 400 crore till last year, to Rs 250 crore for 2022-2023.

With the Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, a provision of Rs 110 crore has been made under its Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme.

The government has allocated Rs 1023.33 crore to autonomous bodies such as Lalit Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, various national museums, libraries and other cultural institutions across India, as compared to Rs 901.21 crore in the last financial year. Interestingly, a provision of Rs 106 crore has been made under the Ministry’s International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to establish a Buddhist Monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.