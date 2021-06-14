‘Here to change Gujarat’: Kejriwal’s AAP to contest all seats in 2022 Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting all seats in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

“In the past one year during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gujarat was treated like an orphan. It felt as if there was no one to take care of the state. Today, why are the youth of Gujarat unemployed? Why are they struggling to get admission in schools and colleges? Why are businessmen scared and farmers dying by suicide?” the AAP chief asked while addressing the media at Vallabh Sadan in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Kejriwal, during his visit to the city, also inaugurated AAP’s Gujarat office and welcomed popular former television anchor Isudan Gadhavi to the party.

This is Kejriwal’s second visit to the state after his party won 27 of 120 seats in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections, cutting into the Congress’s share.

“People of Gujarat have contributed a lot in the freedom struggle of India. The land of Gujarat has given the biggest leader of this country. Not just leaders, even common people have made huge sacrifices for the country’s freedom. When the country got independence, it was divided into many provinces. It was Sardar Patel who united this country. But after that, for the next 70 years, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have done nothing for the state,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “Everyone knows that the Congress is in BJP’s pockets in Gujarat. Even after 75 years of independence, government schools and hospitals are in shambles and the business community is scared. A few years ago, I had lined up a trip to Gujarat after I was invited by a chamber of commerce. However, the authorities forced the organisation to cancel my trip.”

Welcoming Isudan Gadhavi, the Delhi CM said, “He has left his career while he was at his peak to serve the people of Gujarat. For the past few years, Gadhvi, through his TV channel, has become the voice of the ‘Aam Gujarati’ as he has been raising their issues. Today, the people of Gujarat relate with him. However, one can only criticise the system while being outside. The people of Gujarat now have an option in Gadhavi. People have started thinking that when the electricity can be free in Delhi, why is it so expensive in Gujarat. We are here to change Gujarat.”

When asked about whether the ‘Delhi model’ of governance will be implemented in the state if AAP comes in power, Kejriwal said, “Every state has its own problems and solutions. The people of Gujarat will choose their own model of development.”

After joining the party, Gadhavi said, “I became a journalist to serve the people and have been raising their issues. We all know that journalists have their limits. We can show the problem but the solution has to be implemented by someone who is within the system. My aim is to serve the people of Gujarat and reciprocate the love shown by them.”