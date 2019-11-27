Heralding shift, RJD set for its first upper caste Bihar chief

In what could be a first in the party’s 22-year history, reflecting the RJD’s shifting sociopolitical stance ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year, former Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Jagdanand Singh, is all set to be elected the party’s first Bihar unit president from upper caste background.

Singh, a former state Irrigation minister and a highly respected leader in RJD, is set to be elected unopposed on Wednesday. If elected, he will replace Ramchandra Purve.

In selecting Singh, an upper caste Rajput, the RJD seems to have shown a definite shift from its otherwise OBC-centric politics. Formed in 1997, the RJD has always had a leader from either a Scheduled Caste or OBC background as its state president.

Known as a tough leader, but not vocal like some other seniors such as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, “Jagda Babu”, as Singh is fondly referred to in political circles, is seen as a loyalist of party chief Lalu Prasad.

Picking Singh is seen as the RJD’s bid to win over upper caste voters after its decision to oppose the EWS quota – reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker sections, over and above the SC, ST, OBC quota. The RJD had faced public ire before the General Election this summer for opposing the Centre’s decision on EWS quota.

Explained Bid to break anti-upper caste image The RJD, which has centred its politics around OBCs and Muslims, was taken as a party against the interests of upper castes, a perception that sharpened during 2015 Assembly elections when party chief Lalu Prasad played up the “forward-backward caste” divide during a meeting. The RJD carried this image further when it opposed the EWS quota. But with a section of OBC and Muslim voters seen as backing the NDA, the party, it appears, now wants to dilute its anti-upper caste image to break a chunk of these votes from the NDA in 2020 state elections.

“There is certainly a social shift in RJD’s politics under Tejashwi Yadav. In its preparation for next year’s Assembly election, the party does not want to be seen as one opposed to upper castes, which is about 12 per cent of Bihar’s population,” a senior party leader said.

Recalling that the party had three upper caste Rajput MPs in 2009 Lok Sabha election – in all, the party had four MPs in the 15th Lok Sabha – the RJD leader said, “There cannot be a better candidate than Jagdanand Singh to win over a sizeable part of this (upper caste) constituency.”

The RJD leader said Jagdanand Singh’s choice as the state unit chief would also allay the “wrong perception” that Tejashwi is not able to take along senior leaders. “The party’s strategy would now revolve around taking along senior leaders such as Jagdanand Singh, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui, especially when our national president, Lalu Prasad, is in jail,” this RJD leader said.

Outgoing Bihar RJD chief Ramchandra Purve welcomed Singh’s nomination and said: “We will work together. Singh is a very senior leader. The party will further grow under his leadership.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said, “Jagdanand Singh will be elected unopposed. The party is upbeat and will work with renewed energy under him.”