Hemanth Naidu recalls ‘memorable’ IndiGo flight with Kargil War veteran

For IndiGo pilot Hemanth Naidu, a recent flight became a memorable experience after he discovered that his captain was Group Captain K Nachiketa (retd), the former Indian Air Force fighter pilot and Kargil War veteran who now flies commercial aircraft.

Naidu talked about being in the cockpit with Nachiketa in an Instagram video. He said the experience was especially significant because he had grown up admiring those who served the nation in uniform. Naidu stated in his post that there are flights pilots record in their logbooks, and then there are flights they carry with them for life.

Nachiketa was captured during the Kargil War

During the 1999 Kargil War, Nachiketa was flying a MiG-27 on a combat mission when his aircraft suffered an engine failure. He ejected from the aircraft and landed deep inside territory held by Pakistani forces, where he was captured.