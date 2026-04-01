Hemant Soren’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ moment? Plan to build Rs 69-crore CM residence triggers political row in Jharkhand

The proposed construction of a Chief Minister’s residence, estimated to cost Rs 68.91 crore, has triggered a political row in Jharkhand, with the BJP alleging extravagance and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defending it as a necessary infrastructure project.

The BJP has claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s proposed residence could become one of the costliest in the country, second only to the one in Telangana. BJP state president Aditya Sahu alleged that Soren was constructing a “Sheesh Mahal” at a cost that may eventually exceed Rs 100 crore.

The state government on March 25 issued a “Very Short-term E-Quatation Invitation Notice”, seeking quotations for the construction of the CM’s residence at Kanke Road in Ranchi. The government has said the tender would be published on the website on April 2, followed by a pre-bid meeting on April 8. The last date for submission of bids is April 29, and the bids will be opened on April 30.

While the estimated cost of the construction comes to less than Rs 69 crore as per the tender, BJP’s Sahu claimed that this figure excludes interiors and furnishings, which would significantly raise the final cost.

What the tender says

The Indian Express has learnt that the tender documents put the estimated cost of the project at Rs 68.91 crore, including GST, consultancy and statutory charges. The core construction of the main building accounts for Rs 47.80 crore, which includes civil works for a basement-plus-ground-plus-one structure (Rs 42.52 crore), along with internal electrification (Rs 1.29 crore), sanitation and plumbing (Rs 1.01 crore), fire-fighting systems (Rs 1.08 crore), heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems (Rs 1.30 crore), and lifts (Rs 58.88 lakh).

Beyond the main structure, the estimate includes extensive site development and auxiliary infrastructure, such as a water body with a fountain (Rs 1.99 crore), landscaping and horticulture (Rs 2.63 crore), boundary wall and gate complex, parking facilities, a sewage treatment plant, stormwater drainage, as well as external electrification and surveillance systems. Together, these components bring the base project cost to Rs 56.81 crore, which rises to over Rs 67 crore after GST, and further to Rs 68.91 crore with additional provisions such as contingency, labour cess and consultancy fees.

Disproportionate, says BJP

The BJP’s spokesperson, Pratul Shah Deo, said the party had been flagging the issue of the proposed residence for over a year.

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“We had raised this issue as early as February last year, and again in March after the Cabinet cleared provisions like a Rs 2-crore fountain and a Rs 2.5-crore garden. Now that the tender has been floated, it is clear this is a major issue,” Shah Deo told The Indian Express.

He reiterated that the Rs 67-crore estimate is only the base cost, adding, “The total cost will easily cross Rs 100 crore with escalation and once interiors and furnishing are included.”

Shah Deo further claimed that the proposed residence would be among the most expensive in the country, calling it disproportionate for a state like Jharkhand.

Drawing a contrast with welfare scheme delivery, Shah Deo said, “In a state where the government says it does not have funds for schemes like Abua Awas (initiative to provide pucca houses to the homeless) and scholarships, spending such an amount on the Chief Minister’s residence stands in stark contrast. Not a single Abua Awas house has been completed in the last three years.”

Strengthening infra: JMM

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The ruling JMM, however, dismissed the allegations, calling the project a routine government infrastructure initiative.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the proposed residence was not for an individual, but for the office of the CM.

“This is a government project aimed at strengthening infrastructure. The CM’s residence is not for one person; whoever holds the office in the future will be using it,” Pandey said.

Hitting back at the BJP, Pandey accused the Opposition of politicising the issue. “Those raising objections should also look at their own priorities. We have seen huge expenditures elsewhere, including projects like Central Vista (in Delhi) and luxury spending by top leaders. Compared to that, this is an institutional requirement,” he said.

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Pandey also alleged that central funds for welfare schemes in Jharkhand had been withheld, affecting housing and drinking water projects for the poor, and accused the BJP of selectively targeting the state government.