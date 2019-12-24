Hemant Soren: ‘People rejected PM’s narrative, they need jobs, social security’

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren addresses a press conference in Ranchi, Monday. (PTI) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren addresses a press conference in Ranchi, Monday. (PTI)

JMM chief Hemant Soren, who led the Opposition alliance that looks set to sweep the BJP out of power in Jharkhand, speaks to Abhishek Angad about the priorities of the new government.

Do you think people rejected the PM’s narrative? For example, he said in Jharkhand that those “spreading the fire” could be “identified by their clothes”.

As you can see, the people of Jharkhand voted for the gathbandhan government and the PM’s narrative was rejected. The people of Jharkhand need jobs and social security. Narendra Modi spoke on Article 370, but what does Jharkhand have to do with it? Can the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act be invoked in Kashmir? The BJP regularly uses such language to confuse people, but will you create jobs for people or will you see their clothes?

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: JMM leader Hemant with his father Sibu Soren on Monday. (Express photo) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: JMM leader Hemant with his father Sibu Soren on Monday. (Express photo)

What are your views on the new citizenship law and NRC?

Lathi danda se kaam nahi chalta (Force and pressure will not work any more). Many don’t have documents, what will they show? However, we will discuss after the government is formed…

What worked on the ground for you?

There are serious issues that need to be redressed, such as jobs and education. People felt that the BJP government did not pay heed to their problems, and we have been elected to cater to those problems. We spoke on local issues and gave solutions. Jharkhand’s problem cannot be raised in the J&K Assembly.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers distribute sweets in Ranchi on Monday. (File)

What are the priorities of the new government?

The first priority is to live up to the expectations of the people. It cannot be pinpointed as matters will be taken up once the government is formed…

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App