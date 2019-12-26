Hemant Soren meets Sonia, Rahul; Congress may get deputy CM post in Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI) Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and invited them to his swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi on Sunday. The alliance partners also got down to working out the nitty gritty of government formation ahead of the swearing-in.

Sources said the Congress is likely to get the post of Deputy Chief Minister and four ministers in the government. Pakur MLA Alamgir Alam, who was elected Congress legislative party (CLP) leader Tuesday, is likely to take over as Deputy Chief Minister. A four-time MLA, Alam is one of the seniormost leaders of the Congress in Jharkhand.

Among those in the ministerial race are state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon, Jamshedpur West MLA Banna Gupta and Bermo legislator Rajendra Prasad Singh. Sources said the party is likely to make one of its four women MLAs a minister. All four of them — Deepika Pandey Singh, Purnima Neeraj Singh, Mamata Devi and Amba Prasad Sahu — are first-time MLAs. Sources said the choice could be between Deepika and Amba.

Soren said Rahul will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soren said he has spoken to many leaders in the Opposition. “I have spoken to many leaders and will be speaking to others. Many leaders will come…it will be a grand ceremony,” he said.

Soren said he will also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah to the ceremony.

