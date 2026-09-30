Jharkhand court frames charges against CM Hemant Soren in land case

Soren has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and incorrect. The framing of charges paves the way for trial. The next hearing is scheduled for November 30.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiSep 30, 2026 09:47 PM IST
Hemant Soren land caseHemant Soren is the 17th accused in the case; charges against the other 16 have already been framed. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A local PMLA court on Wednesday framed charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the money laundering case linked to 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bargai area, with Soren appearing before the court through video conference.

Soren has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and incorrect. The framing of charges paves the way for trial. The next hearing is scheduled for November 30.

Speaking to the media in Ranchi, Soren’s counsel Sanjeev Sahay said: “We had filed a writ petition in the High Court in which we had challenged Section 44 (1)(d) saying that it is constitutionally unreasonable. The Honourable High Court has issued notice on it today. We pleaded not guilty.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Soren is the 17th accused in the case; charges against the other 16 have already been framed.

The case concerns 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bargain circle, which investigators claim was acquired using forged land records and documents. The ED arrested Soren on January 31, 2024. He was granted bail in June 2024.

In his criminal writ petition before the Jharkhand High Court, Soren argued that charges should not be framed until the probe was completed. That petition is still pending in court.

On Wednesday, Soren, who appeared before the court through video link, sought more time to examine documents related to the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments