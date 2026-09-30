Jharkhand court frames charges against CM Hemant Soren in land case

Hemant Soren is the 17th accused in the case; charges against the other 16 have already been framed. (File photo)

A local PMLA court on Wednesday framed charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the money laundering case linked to 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bargai area, with Soren appearing before the court through video conference.

Soren has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and incorrect. The framing of charges paves the way for trial. The next hearing is scheduled for November 30.

Speaking to the media in Ranchi, Soren’s counsel Sanjeev Sahay said: “We had filed a writ petition in the High Court in which we had challenged Section 44 (1)(d) saying that it is constitutionally unreasonable. The Honourable High Court has issued notice on it today. We pleaded not guilty.”