Hemant Soren govt vows to work for all sections of society

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

On the second day of the special session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, Governor Draupadi Murmu stated that the new government would work for every section of society without “malice, hatred arrogance and vengefulness”, taking forward the good work of previous governments.

Listing the priorities of the new JMM-Congress-RJD government, Murmu said that stringent action would be taken against mob violence. Pledging to work for the welfare and development of the deprived, Dalits, tribals, the poor and minorities, the Governor said that people living in slums would be ensured drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education, roads and housing.

JMM MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato was unanimously elected as the Speaker.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App