Hemant Soren aide bail plea: Court says police clean chit in predicate offence has no bearing on PMLA case

A Special Court in Ranchi has said that even if an accused is exonerated by police in a predicate offence that becomes the ground by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to start money laundering investigation, it is up to the court to decide on dropping charges under PMLA.

The observation was made by Special Judge Prabhat Kumar Sharma on November 26 while rejecting the bail application of Pankaj Mishra, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s representative, who is in judicial custody. The order was uploaded on the official website on Tuesday.

Jharkhand Police had exonerated Mishra from a bunch of FIRs clubbed together, including a threat case in connection with Barharwa toll plaza bidding process that had formed the basis for ED investigation.

The Barharwa FIR was registered on one Sambhu Nandan Kumar’s complaint, who alleged that he was threatened by Mishra on June 22, 2020, for participating in the bidding for Barharwa toll. Kumar alleged that he was told by Mishra over phone “not to participate” in the bidding process and when he refused, a mob attacked him at “Mishra’s behest”.

In May this year, the Jharkhand Police had filed the charge sheet in this case against eight accused while dropping names of Mishra and Minister Alamgir Alam, terming them as “innocent”.

In the bail application, the defence lawyer submitted: “…if a person is not prosecuted in the predicate offence, he cannot be prosecuted under the PMLA.”

ED’s special public prosecutor, however, submitted that Mishra exerts political clout and can easily “manage cases”. The ED submitted that “…a person who has such dominance and influence… can easily manage any criminal case …and get him exonerated from the charges” with the help of his political patrons.

The ED submitted that Mishra has “access to mobile phone” at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.