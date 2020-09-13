scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Hemant meets Lalu, says will fight Bihar polls together

Hemant spent more than an hour with Lalu at RIMS, and later told reporters, “We will fight the Bihar elections together.”

By: Express News Service | Patna, Ranchi | September 13, 2020 1:09:43 am
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met RJD president Lalu Prasad RIMS in Ranchi on Saturday and said that the two parties will contest the upcoming Bihar polls together.

When asked how many seats the JMM will contest in Bihar, Hemant said, “Wait for some more time to know who will enter the poll fray from where.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “We will contest together in Bihar. We have not yet finalised seats for JMM.”

– With PTI

