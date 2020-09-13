Hemant meets Lalu, says will fight Bihar polls together

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met RJD president Lalu Prasad RIMS in Ranchi on Saturday and said that the two parties will contest the upcoming Bihar polls together.

Hemant spent more than an hour with Lalu at RIMS, and later told reporters, “We will fight the Bihar elections together.”

When asked how many seats the JMM will contest in Bihar, Hemant said, “Wait for some more time to know who will enter the poll fray from where.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “We will contest together in Bihar. We have not yet finalised seats for JMM.”

– With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd