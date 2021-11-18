Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to be awarded ‘Indian Personality of the Year’ at IFFI

Actor-politician Hema Malini and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi will be awarded the “Indian personalities of the year” award, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Thursday.

“Contributions of Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations,” Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI while making the announcement.

“They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over,” he added.

The award will be presented during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa later this month. Last year, the award was conferred to veteran actor, director and singer Biswajit Chatterjee.