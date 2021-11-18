scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to be awarded ‘Indian Personality of the Year’ at IFFI

The award will be presented during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa later this month.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 18, 2021 4:15:29 pm
Actor-politician Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi.

Actor-politician Hema Malini and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi will be awarded the “Indian personalities of the year” award, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Thursday.

“Contributions of Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations,” Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI while making the announcement.

“They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over,” he added.

The award will be presented during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa later this month. Last year, the award was conferred to veteran actor, director and singer Biswajit Chatterjee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement