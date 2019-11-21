Parliament debates ‘monkey business’ in Vrindavan

Advertising

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini Thursday led the Lok Sabha debate on monkey menace in Vrindavan and parts of the national capital.

Malini said monkeys in the temple town have grown accustomed to being fed “samosa” and “kachori” as their natural habitat has shrunk, forcing them to raid residential areas for food.

Pitching for a monkey safari in Vrindavan, Malini said planting fruit-bearing trees will help in weaning away monkeys from soft drinks like “frooti”.

“Please do not treat the matter lightly. It is a very, very important matter,” she said.

Joining her in the debate, LJP chief Chiran Paswan said residents in Luytens Delhi, especially the children, cannot sit in parks due to fear of monkeys.

“There is a terror of monkeys,” he said. “Their habitat is being destroyed so they are coming to our houses.”

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recounted an incident when a monkey stole his spectacles during a visit to Vrindavan.

He said the monkey had to persuaded to return them after offering it “frooti packets”.

“They wait, demand it. The situation is very, very dangerous. Please take the issue seriously. The serious issue can be tackled by the government,” he said.

Bandyopadhyay said that notices have been put up in the area asking people to keep spectacles in their pockets.