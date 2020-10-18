Helping law enforcement agencies in news channel TRP probe, says BARC

Mumbai Police had last week announced that it had busted a "racket” to fraudulently manipulate TRPs.

Two days after announcing that it will suspend publishing Television Rating Points (TRP) for the English news genre for eight to 12 weeks due to allegations of tampering with its data and processes, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of India on Saturday said it is assisting law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation.

BARC stated that it is “providing necessary assistance to the ongoing investigation…and this should be seen in the light of larger stability of the panel and in the interests of self-regulation, rather than in isolated cases of particular channels which leads to a distortion of facts”.

It stated, “Our efforts on combating infiltration are focused on the individual(s) responsible for these activities and we firmly believe that television channels are committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem.”

Its management team, the statement said, “works with full confidence and support” of its board and the various committees, and it “continues to be driven by only one goal: to generate ratings that its subscribers rely on which are deeply rooted in science, report with the greatest sense of responsibility and truly reflect ‘What India Watches’”.

