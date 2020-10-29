Helped over 10 lakh households in western Maharashtra during pandemic: RSS

Temperature being taken of a woman by medical professionals (Representational)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has helped over a million households in western Maharashtra during the Covid-19 pandemic, office-bearers of the organisation claimed at a press conference on Thursday.

Dr Pravin Dabadghav, in-charge of RSS’s western Maharashtra wing, said the organisation carried out social service activities in 1,556 villages with the help of over 4,817 volunteers. The help included distribution of food, sanitary material, organising blood donation inititaives, health check-ups, distribution of medicine and counselling, among other activities.

“Our volunteers are busy providing aid to affected families across western Maharashtra for over 100 days. We have helped over 10 lakh families so far and with the changing situation on the ground, and with government guidelines about ‘unlocking’, we have changed our strategies. Presently, the work is focussed on… providing aid linked to education, health, self-employment and skill training,” said Dabadghav.

At the event, a booklet summarising the work carried out by the RSS was also published in the presence of various functionaries of the organisations including Dabadghav, Ravindra Vanjarvadkar, Anil Vyas and Shailendra Borkar.

