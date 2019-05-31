Helped kin of those killed in Gorkhaland stir attend oath: GJM

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal Gurung faction) made arrangements to take family members of party workers killed during the 2017 Gorkhaland stir to New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to a press release by GJM general secretary Roshan Giri.

Raju Bista, the BJP candidate supported by GJM and GNLF, defeated Amar Singh Rai of the TMC, supported by GJM (Binay Tamang faction) by more than 4.13 lakh votes to win the Darjeeling seat.

The GJM stated that “11 families from our hills whose family members had been killed by the West Bengal Police during the 2017 anti-Language Imperialism and Gorkhaland agitation will be attending the inauguration of the new government”. It stated: “We had kept this news under wraps, as…democracy is dead in Darjeeling, and we had feared that the family members of these 11 shaheeds wouldn’t be permitted to leave Darjeeling by TMC and their police, if they came to know. We are hopeful that once the new government is formed, they will constitute an independent inquiry committee, headed by a serving Supreme Court judge, to investigate these extrajudicial killings that West Bengal Police indulged in, and everyone involved in their heinous murder is brought to justice…”