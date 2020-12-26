‘Helped’ history-sheeter’s gang: Suspended Gondal jailer held under GCTOC Act

Parmar was booked by the Gondal town police following a raid by the vigilance squad of the prisons department. (Representational)

Around a week after he was arrested in a case related to an alleged dinner party by accomplices of history-sheeter Nikhil Donga inside the Gondal sub-jail in Rajkot district, suspended jailer Dhirubhai Parmar was arrested by Rajkot rural police under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, 2015 on Thursday for allegedly aiding the crime syndicate run by Donga.

Parmar is the first serving officer of the state government to be arrested under the GCTOC Act.

He was arrested by Gondal town police on December 16 in connection with a case registered against him and five other guards of Gondal sub-jail for allegedly allowing a “dinner party” inside the jail premises by six ‘guests’ of Donga who was lodged in that jail on October 1 this year.

He was lodged in Rajkot Central Jail afterward under judicial custody. A team led by Sagar Bagmar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rajkot arrested Parmar on Thursday from the jail after securing his transfer warrant and presented him in a designated GCTOC Act court in Rajkot city on Friday. The court sent the suspended jailer to police remand till January 1.

Balram Meena, Superintendent of Rajkot Rural police said that Parmar was actively helping Donga and his syndicate.

“He was actively helping the criminal syndicate run by Donga. Had the jailer done his duty well, Donga would not have been able to run his gang. Therefore, Parmar has been arrested for helping a criminal gang,” Meena told The Indian Express.

Donga and 11 members of his alleged gang were booked under GCTOC Act last month and 10 of them, including Donga are presently in judicial custody. Parmar becomes 11 accused to be arrested in connection with the case. Sources said that in his statement, Donga had referred to Parmar’s name in operations of his gang from inside the jail.

Parmar had gone underground after being booked by the Gondal town police following a raid by the vigilance squad of the prisons department on October 1. Days later, he and five guards of the Gondal sub-jail were suspended from service after their names cropped in the investigation. However, Parmar had surrendered before Gondal town police on December 16 after Gujarat High Court refused to admit his plea seeking protection against arrest.

“While Parmar was serving as jailer of the Gondal sub-jail, Donga, the leader of the crime syndicate, was lodged there as an under-trial in a murder case. Despite knowing this and the fact that Donga was involved in criminal activities, there is evidence that Parmar allowed Donga to remain in touch with the members of his gang by allowing his facilities like mobile phone and tiffin,” an official release from the office of the SP of Rajkot Rural said.