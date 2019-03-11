‘Help me reach her family’: Sushma Swaraj seeks help on Twitter to find kin of Indian killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Shikha Garg, a UN consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests, was among the 157 passengers who died after Nigeria-bound Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. After being unable to contact her family until now, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has turned to Twitter for help.

“I am trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg who has unfortunately died in the air crash. I have tried her husband’s number many times. Please help me reach her family,” Swaraj wrote on Twitter. The minister has also assured help to the kin of the other three Indians who died in the crash. They have been identified as Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh and Nukavarapu Manisha.

Responding to a relative from the Vaidya family, Swaraj said: “I have spoken to the son of Mr Vaidya in Toronto. I am shocked you have lost six members of your family in the air crash. My heartfelt condolences. I hv asked Indiain Embaasy in Kenya and the India Embassy in Ethiopia to reach you immediately. They will provide help and assistance in respect of all your family members.”

Replying to a tweet from a relative of N Manisha, the minister said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi, Rahul Chhabra, to provide them with all help and assistance.

People holding passports from 32 countries and the UN were onboard the plane, which crashed six minutes after early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa. Eight crew members and 147 passengers were aboard the Boeing 737 jet. A Greek man, identified as Antonis Mavropoulos, said he was scheduled to board the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines, but he arrived two minutes late at the airport.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as “an extra safety precaution” following the crash. The cause of the crash is not yet known.