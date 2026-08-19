Helicopters to warships: Government notifies new indigenisation list

Of the 405 items, 16 are from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). (Defence PRO via PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), comprising 405 items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore.

Notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), the list covers Line Replaceable Units (LRU), sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials for key defence platforms. These include Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Chetak and Cheetah helicopters; fighter jets including the Su-30MKIs, Jaguars and MiG-29s; the Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine; armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; and High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition. The Ministry said the sixth list marks another step in the Government’s efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports,” it said.