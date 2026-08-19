Helicopters to warships: Government notifies new indigenisation list

2 min readNew DelhiAug 19, 2026 05:20 AM IST
The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), comprising 405 items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore.
Notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), the list covers Line Replaceable Units (LRU), sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials for key defence platforms. These include Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Chetak and Cheetah helicopters; fighter jets including the Su-30MKIs, Jaguars and MiG-29s; the Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine; armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; and High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition. The Ministry said the sixth list marks another step in the Government’s efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports,” it said.
Of the 405 items, 16 are from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). All listed items must be indigenised within a specified timeframe, with some deadlines noted as December 2031. Once successfully developed locally, they will be procured exclusively from the Indian industry.
The DPSUs and ICG will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs, the ministry said.
The last five positive indigenisation lists comprised 5,012 critical items of DPSUs, of which 3,200 items with import-substitution value worth over Rs 3,900 crore are already indigenised.