Uttarakhand: Six, including 2 pilots, killed as chopper carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes

Six people, including two pilots, died Tuesday after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed near Uttarakhand’s Garud Chatti.

The chopper, owned by Aryan Aviation Private Limited, was travelling back from Kedarnath when it crashed near Garud Chatti, the Indo Tibetan Border Police said.

The rescue operations are underway, the ITBP added.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Kedarnath is part of the Char Dham yatra undertaken by devotees in the state of Uttarakhand. The circuit also comprises Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath sites.

More details awaited.