Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Uttarakhand: Six, including 2 pilots, killed as chopper carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes

The chopper was travelling back from Kedarnath when it crashed near Garud Chatti.

A helicopter from Phata crashed in Uttarakhand. (Photo: ANI)

Six people, including two pilots, died Tuesday after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed near Uttarakhand’s Garud Chatti.

The chopper, owned by Aryan Aviation Private Limited, was travelling back from Kedarnath when it crashed near Garud Chatti, the Indo Tibetan Border Police said.

The rescue operations are underway, the ITBP added.

Kedarnath is part of the Char Dham yatra undertaken by devotees in the state of Uttarakhand. The circuit also comprises Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath sites.

More details awaited.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:20:04 pm
