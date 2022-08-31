scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Helicopter in crash that injured Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal sold for Rs 2.57 crore

The helicopter, purchased in 1998, had crashed on February 21, 2002, in a field near Vijay Nagar in Indore while ferrying Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal to a government event.

While Paudwal sustained minor injuries in the incident, an official accompanying her had been seriously injured. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday decided to sell its Bell-430 helicopter which had crashed in 2002 at Rs 2.57 crore to the highest bidder, an official said here.

The helicopter, purchased in 1998, had crashed on February 21, 2002, in a field near Vijay Nagar in Indore while ferrying Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal to a government event.

While Paudwal sustained minor injuries in the incident, an official accompanying her had been seriously injured.

The decision to sell the helicopter to the highest bidder who had given the offer of Rs 2,57,17,777 in response to an e-tender was taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said a government official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

The helicopter was repaired after the crash.

The government decided to sell it off as the manufacturing of Bell-430 helicopters has been stopped by the company and the chopper was unfit to fly, the official said.

In the 2002 accident, Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, personal assistant to then chief minister Digvijaya Singh, has suffered serious injuries.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Raghuvanshi said he was taking Paudwal to a government event near Biaora and then MP Congress chief Radhakishan Malviya was also on board when the helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Indore city

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:41:52 am
Next Story

NCRB reports says Kolkata safest city in India; experts allege suppression of facts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy
Explained

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement