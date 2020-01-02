Held under PSA, J&K Bar Association chief moved to Tihar from UP

The court has asked authorities to ensure Mian Abdul Qayoom is “provided adequate medical treatment”. (File) The court has asked authorities to ensure Mian Abdul Qayoom is “provided adequate medical treatment”. (File)

The president of the J&K High Court Bar Association, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following the government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, has been shifted from a jail in Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, authorities have informed the court.

The court has asked authorities to ensure Mian Abdul Qayoom is “provided adequate medical treatment”.

While the next hearing is listed for January 30, an application for preponing the date of hearing was filed with the plea that directions were required to be issued with a view to ensure proper medical attention to the petitioner.

“It appears that the petitioner has been shifted to Tihar Jail, New Delhi vide order dated 28 December 2019. It is not denied that the Tihar Jail has adequate facility for providing medical assistance and attention to the inmates which would include the petitioner as well,” the court stated in an order dated December 31.

“The respondents would also ensure that the petitioner is provided adequate medical treatment and attention keeping in view the ailments that the petitioner is suffering from as has been done in the past,” the order issued by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur stated.

The government counsel sought permission to place on record the recent medical examination of the petitioner.

The petitioner has stated that Qayoom is suffering from a coronary disease, prostrate malfunction, hypertension, diabetes, has only one functional kidney and was being administered high doses of insulin. It was suggested that the petitioner be treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Mr Dar, Senior AAG in his response has taken a stand that the detenue was being provided treatment and medication as per the advice of specialised doctors of the S N Medical College Agra. It was also stated that as per the report submitted through the Medical Officer, Central Jail, Agra on 11 December 2019, the general health condition of the detenue was satisfactory,” the court said.

