Held on charges of theft & attack, CRPF constable granted bail

A 46-YEAR-OLD CRPF head constable has been released on bail after spending two days in jail for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a delivery man and attacking police in Meerut.

The incident took place on August 21 night when Vivek Kumar, a delivery man, was carrying food for the in-charge of a police post. His bike hit the 16-year-old son of the CRPF man, Satendra Chaudhary, out their house at Shastri Nagar, resulting in an argument between them, claimed the family.

Kumar approached Medical College police and filed a complaint that his phone was snatched at gun-point, said Prashant Mishra, in-charge of the police station.

Chaudhary’s family claimed that police dragged him from their house, thrashed him, his wife and son, and damaged their furniture. On the other hand, police said the CRPF man attacked them and tore the uniform of a personnel.

Police arrested Chaudhary under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery). They seized his licensed revolver and allegedly recovered the mobile phone of the delivery man from him. “A report has been sent to the Meerut DM (Anil Dhingra) for cancellation of the license,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni.

On Friday, Chaudhary’s wife Manju Sangwan (40) lodged a complaint on the CM’s portal and also contacted CRPF officials for intervention.

The following day, Sangwan and some Opposition party leaders also met Inspector General of Meerut Zone Alok Singh, who summoned SP (city) Akhilesh Narain Singh.

“The wife of the CRPF personnel has levelled serious charges on the biased attitude of the Medical College police.I have asked the Kankarkheda police station head to probe the charge, while the SP (city) will investigate the role of the sub-inspectors in the incident,” said Singh.

Following intervention of the purported intervention by the CM’s office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chaudhary was released on bail on Saturday. Police have withdrawn two IPC sections – 353 and 392 – and diluted section 307 against him.

Posted at restive Baramulla in Kashmir, he had come home to spend his 20-day holiday. He joined the force

22 years ago.