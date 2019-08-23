Held in UAE in cheque bounce case, BDJS chief Thushar Vellapally out on bail

BJP ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellapally was released on bail on Thursday evening, two days after he was arrested in Ajman, UAE, in a case of bounced cheque filed by a Kerala-born businessman.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Thushar had unsuccessfully contested as the NDA candidate against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.

On Thursday morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, asking him to extend all possible help to Thushar. Reports also suggested that UAE-based businessman and chairman of Lulu Group M A Yusuff Ali intervened to ensure the release of the BDJS leader, who is son of the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (Yogam) Vellapally Natesan.

After being released on bail, Thushar told the media that the case against him was fabricated and that he would take legal steps.

He was arrested following a complaint by Nazeel Abdulla, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala. Abdulla alleged that Thushar owed him Rs 20 crore in connection with a business deal.