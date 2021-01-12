Held for ‘politician-terror nexus’ case, Para named with Hurriyat leader

ARRESTED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police soon after an NIA court had given him bail in a terror funding case, PDP youth wing leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para was Monday remanded to seven-day police custody along with Mukhtyar Ahmed Waza alias Munir Ahmed Sofi, a People’s League leader and member of the Hurriyat Conference.

The case against them, under the UAPA apart from several IPC Sections, is of alleged links between politicians and terrorists. The remand application says the FIR was registered by the Counter-Insurgency Wing of the J&K Police in Srinagar following “information from reliable and confidential sources that some political functionaries are misusing their membership, position, or affiliation with political parties and as a part of criminal conspiracy, they have established clandestine connections and relations with different Pakistani terrorists and secessionist organisations operating in J&K’’.

Claiming to have recovered “incriminating” material against the accused during searches of their houses in J&K, the FIR adds, “Taking advantage of the cover available to them because of their membership or position or affiliation with political parties, these unscrupulous political parties’ functionaries have variously supported the terrorists and secessionists… by way of paying money, organizing select physical attacks through terrorist elements, facilitating their movements, transporting their fighting hardware and importantly saving them from range of legal and coercive actions of Law Enforcement Agencies…”

The police sought seven-day remand saying they had to take the two, arrested from the Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu on January 10, to Srinagar to be produced before the Special Judge under whose jurisdiction the case fell. Granting the transit remand, the NIA court directed the police to produce the two before the designated court on January 18.

Criticising Para’s arrest in another “fabricated” terror case, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “This is purely political vendetta against PDP for raising our voice against Delhi’s onslaught.”