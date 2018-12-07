Thirteen held for minor’s gangrape, accused lured her using fake FB profile: Police

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl who was trapped by one of the alleged accused by creating a fake profile on Facebook. Those arrested include the 15-year-old’s father, who had allegedly abused the minor several times over the last two years. Seven accused have gone into hiding. A local DYFI leader is also among those arrested.

According to Taliparamba police in Kannur district, the girl was raped several times last month. “One of the arrested named M Mridul created a fake profile with a female name Anjana to chat with the girl. He also got in touch with the girl as Anjana’s brother. Last month, the girl was lured to visit Mridul, who took her to a lodge and subjected her to sexual abuse. Besides, the girl was gangraped by a group of youths associated with Mridul. The visuals of the sexual abuse were shot on a mobile phone. Later, the girl was subjected to sexual torture by others in the gang after blackmailing her,’’ said police.

Police said the issue came to light after one of the assailants sought money from the girl’s brother, threatening that visuals of the abuse would be leaked on social media. The brother took up the matter with his mother, who in turn approached the police with a complaint last month.

Taliparamba Deputy Police Superintendent K V Venugopal said, “We have so far registered 15 cases in various police stations in Taliparamba police sub division. The girl was abused by her father since she was 13 years of age…However, she revealed about the traumatic experience at the hands of her father only after the recent gangrape.”